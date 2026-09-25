When to watch 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' S05 premiere

The first episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show will feature the cast of Drishyam 3.

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the film will see Devgn reprising his role as Vijay Salgaonkar and Saran as his wife Nandini Salgaonkar.

Ahlawat joins the cast in this final chapter of the Drishyam franchise as a new cop who takes on the Salgaonkars.

Pathak will also appear in the episode.