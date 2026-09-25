When to watch 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' S05 premiere
What's the story
The fifth season of The Great Indian Kapil Show is set to premiere on Netflix on Saturday. The streaming giant recently shared a promo clip revealing the guest lineup for this season, which includes the stars of Drishyam 3 and The Vvaan. The first episode will feature the cast of Drishyam 3, actors Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Ishita Dutta.
Show details
'The Great Indian Kapil Show' S05 premiere details
The fifth season of The Great Indian Kapil Show will premiere on Netflix at 8:00pm on Saturday.
The streaming platform teased the first episode's guest stars with a promo poster featuring Devgn, Saran, and Ahlawat.
The caption read, "Ab se Shanivaar honge dhamakedaar, shaam hogi shaandaar, kyunki aa raha hai Hansi Ka TyoHAHAar! Watch the cast of Drishyam: The Conclusion on The Great Indian Kapil Show on 26 September at 8pm only on Netflix."
Film promotion
'Drishyam 3': Plot, cast, and characters
The first episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show will feature the cast of Drishyam 3.
Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the film will see Devgn reprising his role as Vijay Salgaonkar and Saran as his wife Nandini Salgaonkar.
Ahlawat joins the cast in this final chapter of the Drishyam franchise as a new cop who takes on the Salgaonkars.
Pathak will also appear in the episode.
Show reunion
New season, same old faces!
The upcoming season of The Great Indian Kapil Show will also see the return of familiar faces. Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda, and Krushna Abhishek are back on the comedy show.
Archana Puran Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu will also be returning as judges.
The show will air new episodes every Saturday at 8:00pm on Netflix, and this time, the theme is Indian festivals.