The Great Khali teams with TrueHope Foundation for Sivasagar relief
Entertainment
Wrestling legend The Great Khali is pitching in to help families hit by the recent floods in Sivasagar, Assam.
Teaming up with the TrueHope Foundation and local groups, he's supporting both immediate aid and long-term recovery projects.
Khali encouraged other public figures to get involved too, saying, "Before we are celebrities, we are human beings."
TrueHope plans 100 houses and essentials
The initiative plans to construct 100 new houses for families who lost their homes and hand out essentials like beds, mattresses, fans, water filters, and ration kits.
TrueHope Foundation co-founder Kuldeep Khatri also mentioned they're looking into helping flood-affected communities in Odisha next.