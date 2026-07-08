'The Hawk' reception sees Wilson and Yates welcome 1st child
Entertainment
Luke Wilson, 54, and his girlfriend Kendall Yates, 24, just welcomed their first child together, a baby girl!
The couple made the sweet reveal at the press reception of Wilson's new Netflix comedy series, The Hawk, in Newport Beach on July 7.
It was a low-key but special moment as they introduced their daughter to friends and guests.
Yates wore baby carrier, greeted Tatro
Yates arrived at the event with their newborn in a baby carrier, and the two greeted guests (including co-star Jimmy Tatro) before heading out early.
Though they've kept things private (only spotted together once before in April), the family moment definitely turned heads.
Fun fact: fatherhood runs in Luke's family; both his brothers Owen and Andrew are also dads.