'The Hunger Games' Jamieson arrested in Raleigh for alleged assault Entertainment Apr 16, 2026

Ethan Jamieson, who played the District four tribute in The Hunger Games, has been arrested in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Police say he was arrested for allegedly assaulting three men with a 9mm handgun; the victims are identified only by their initials.

This follows a previous arrest last year for resisting a public officer.