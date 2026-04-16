'The Hunger Games' Jamieson arrested in Raleigh for alleged assault
Entertainment
Ethan Jamieson, who played the District four tribute in The Hunger Games, has been arrested in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Police say he was arrested for allegedly assaulting three men with a 9mm handgun; the victims are identified only by their initials.
This follows a previous arrest last year for resisting a public officer.
Jamieson stepped away from acting
Jamieson first showed up on TV in One Tree Hill and later acted alongside stars like Jennifer Lawrence.
Despite early success, he chose to step away from full-time acting and focus on a simpler life.
He's shared fond memories of joking around with The Hunger Games cast during filming.