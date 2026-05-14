'The Hunt for Gollum' delayed to December 17 2027 release

'The Hunt for Gollum' cast unveiled

This new chapter dives into what happened between The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, following Aragorn as he tries to find Gollum before Sauron learns too much about the One Ring.

Andy Serkis returns as Gollum (and directs!), with Ian McKellen back as Gandalf and Elijah Wood as Frodo. Jamie Dornan steps in as Aragorn, joined by Kate Winslet, Lee Pace, and Leo Woodall in major roles.

Writers Fran Walsh and Philippa Boyens are keeping things true to Tolkien's world.