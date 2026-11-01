'The Hunting Wives' season 2 debuts with Stamos Reese Dickey
Season two of The Hunting Wives just dropped on November 26, and it's shaking things up with some fresh faces.
John Stamos joins as Chase Brylan, a fast-talking country music king.
Angel Reese steps in for her first major acting credit as Trainer Barbie, a tough ex-athlete, while Dale Dickey plays Zelda Moffitt, the head of a biker gang hailing from Margo's rough and tumble hometown of Alba, Texas.
'The Hunting Wives' cast stoke drama
These new characters stir up even more drama between Sophie and Margo.
Cam Gigandet is Gentle John Moffitt, Zelda's hot-headed nephew; Kim Matula plays Nadia Kelly, a Hollywood producer finding her way in small-town life; Alex Fitzalan is Lincoln Trout, a conniving Conservative campaign advisor for oil tycoon and Margo's husband, Jed Banks, who is running for governor; and Casey Mills joined the cast as the recurring character Nico.
With all these personalities mixing in Maple Brook, expect even more secrets and power moves this season.