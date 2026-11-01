These new characters stir up even more drama between Sophie and Margo.

Cam Gigandet is Gentle John Moffitt, Zelda's hot-headed nephew; Kim Matula plays Nadia Kelly, a Hollywood producer finding her way in small-town life; Alex Fitzalan is Lincoln Trout, a conniving Conservative campaign advisor for oil tycoon and Margo's husband, Jed Banks, who is running for governor; and Casey Mills joined the cast as the recurring character Nico.

With all these personalities mixing in Maple Brook, expect even more secrets and power moves this season.