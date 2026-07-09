'The India Story' unveils new poster with Kajal, Shreyas
What's the story
The makers of The India Story have unveiled a new poster for the upcoming courtroom drama, headlined by Kajal Aggarwal and Shreyas Talpade. The film, which tackles the issue of pesticide farming and its effects on public health, is set to hit theaters on July 24 in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil. Directed by Chettan DK and written/produced by Sagar B Shinde, it is presented by Zee Studios in association with MIG Production & Studios.
Poster details
'Truth doesn't need permission'
The latest poster of The India Story shows Aggarwal and Talpade in a chaotic scene at a vegetable market. They are surrounded by angry vendors who are hurling vegetables at them, symbolizing the challenges their characters face in revealing an uncomfortable truth. The caption reads, "Truth doesn't need permission. It only needs one chance to be heard. This July, it demands your attention."
Director's insight
'When a system built on deception is challenged'
Director Chettan DK shared his thoughts on the new poster, saying in a statement, "This poster represents the cost of speaking the truth." "When a system built on deception is challenged, the first response is often fear and outrage." He added, "Every frame of The India Story is designed to reflect that struggle and make audiences question what they consume and believe."