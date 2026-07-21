'The India Story' stars meet FDA over pesticide farming harms
Entertainment
The India Story, starring Kajal Aggarwal and Shreyas Talpade, hits theaters July 24 and dives into the real-life health problems caused by pesticide farming.
Just before release, the cast and director Chettan DK sat down with FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe to talk about why this message matters.
Mundhe appreciates film's pesticide awareness effort
At their meeting, the team shared how they hope cinema can get people talking about the risks of pesticide use.
Mundhe appreciated their effort to bring attention to an issue that affects everyday life.
The film's goal is simple: start conversations on health and environmental awareness that go beyond the screen.