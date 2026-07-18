'The India Story' trailer drops, Aggarwal and Talpade tackle pesticides
The trailer for The India Story: Slow Poison in Progress just dropped, with Kajal Aggarwal and Shreyas Talpade leading the cast.
This social drama dives into how pesticide-heavy farming is hurting people and the planet, mixing intense courtroom scenes with personal heartbreak.
The trailer doesn't shy away from showing the real-life consequences of this crisis.
'The India Story' releases July 24
Talpade plays a father grieving the loss of his young daughter to cancer, linked to toxic farming methods, while Aggarwal steps in as a lawyer fighting to reveal the hidden costs of pesticides.
Directed by Chettan DK and written and produced by Sagar B. Shinde, the film aims to spark tough conversations about change.
The India Story releases worldwide on July 24 in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil.
Aggarwal said her character stands up to truth "despite overwhelming odds," and Talpade said the story is "driven by hope and determination."