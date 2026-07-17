'The India Story': Trailer release date, cast, plot
What's the story
The makers of The India Story are all set to drop the much-awaited trailer for the film on Saturday (July 18). The film, which is slated for a worldwide release on July 24, has already put out official posters and a promotional campaign. Directed by Chettan DK, it stars Kajal Aggarwal and Shreyas Talpade in lead roles.
Film's theme
Film tackles issue of pesticide farming
The India Story tackles the pressing issue of pesticide farming and its societal consequences.
The film focuses on food safety, public health, and accountability.
It seeks to raise awareness about a threat that often goes unnoticed despite its widespread impact.
The project is co-produced by Anita Jadhav, Swati Vinayak Saindane, Vinayak Saindane, Devyani Khorate, Kalpesh Shah, and Prem Joshi.
Language release
Technical team and other details
The India Story will be released in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil languages.
The film is presented by Zee Studios in association with MIG Production & Studios.
The technical team comprises cinematographer Nishant Bhagwat, music composer Mangesh Dhakde, editor Ashish Mhatre, lyricist Shakeel Azami, and sound designer Anmol Bhave.