'The India Story': Trailer release date, cast, plot

The India Story tackles the pressing issue of pesticide farming and its societal consequences.

The film focuses on food safety, public health, and accountability.

It seeks to raise awareness about a threat that often goes unnoticed despite its widespread impact.

The project is co-produced by Anita Jadhav, Swati Vinayak Saindane, Vinayak Saindane, Devyani Khorate, Kalpesh Shah, and Prem Joshi.