'The Kerala Story 2's illegal broadcast barred

The Madras High Court has issued an interim order barring internet service providers and cable TV operators from illegally streaming or airing the film The Kerala Story 2 . The order was passed on Monday in response to two applications filed by the movie's producer, Sunshine Pictures Limited. They had expressed concerns over potential copyright infringement ahead of the film's release.

Legal proceedings Justice Ramamoorthy's observations Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy observed that unless unlawful broadcasting is prevented immediately, irreversible injury may occur in such cases. The court said, "In matters of this nature, it is likely that irreversible injury will occur unless unlawful broadcast is prevented at the threshold." The order also mentioned the need for the plaintiff to indemnify any legitimate business interest of one or more respondents affected by this expansive relief.

Injunction details Ad interim injunction granted until this date The court has granted an ad interim injunction until March 23, 2026. The order stated, "Subject to this condition, orders of ad interim injunction as prayed for are granted in these two applications until 23.03.2026." It also instructed the respondents to issue notice returnable on March 23, 2026, and allowed private notice as well. The applicant is required to comply with Order XXXIX Rule 3 of CPC (Code of Civil Procedure).

