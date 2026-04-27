'The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond' hits ZEE5 May 1 Entertainment Apr 27, 2026

Heads up, movie fans! The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond is hitting ZEE5 a week ahead of schedule, landing on the platform May 1, 2026.

After pulling in ₹62.36 crore at the box office since its February release, the sequel is ready to stream in Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Tamil, so you can catch it in your language.