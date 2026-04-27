'The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond' hits ZEE5 May 1
Entertainment
Heads up, movie fans! The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond is hitting ZEE5 a week ahead of schedule, landing on the platform May 1, 2026.
After pulling in ₹62.36 crore at the box office since its February release, the sequel is ready to stream in Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Tamil, so you can catch it in your language.
Hindi ZEE5 release after 8-week run
This time around, Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia, and Aishwarya Ojha lead the cast under director Kamakhya Narayan Singh.
If you're waiting for the Hindi version on ZEE5, though, you'll need a bit more patience. It'll drop after an eight-week theater run.
The idea is to reach as many viewers as possible across different languages.