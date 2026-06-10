'The Last of Us' renewed for Season 3, filming paused
Entertainment
It's official: The Last of Us is coming back for a third season, set to drop in 2027.
HBO announced the renewal even before Season 2 wrapped up, leaving fans hanging with that big Ellie vs. Abby cliffhanger.
Filming kicked off in Vancouver this March but is on a planned pause as of June.
'The Last of Us' cast returns
This season will dive deeper into Abby's story and her relationships, with co-creator Craig Mazin hinting we'll also see more of Ellie and Dina together.
Kaitlyn Dever (Abby), Isabela Merced (Dina), and Gabriel Luna return, while Michelle Mao and Kyriana Kratter join as Yara and Lev. Jorge Lendeborg Jr. steps in as Manny due to scheduling changes.
Plus, expect more about the W.L.F. and Seraphites and Pedro Pascal may return in a limited capacity.