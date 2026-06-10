'The Last of Us' renewed for Season 3, filming paused

'The Last of Us' cast returns

This season will dive deeper into Abby's story and her relationships, with co-creator Craig Mazin hinting we'll also see more of Ellie and Dina together.

Kaitlyn Dever (Abby), Isabela Merced (Dina), and Gabriel Luna return, while Michelle Mao and Kyriana Kratter join as Yara and Lev. Jorge Lendeborg Jr. steps in as Manny due to scheduling changes.

Plus, expect more about the W.L.F. and Seraphites and Pedro Pascal may return in a limited capacity.