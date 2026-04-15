'The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum' cast
Entertainment
Big news for LOTR fans: Warner Bros. just revealed the cast for The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum, coming December 17, 2027.
This new movie brings in Leo Woodall, Jamie Dornan as Aragorn, and Kate Winslet as Marigol.
The story picks up with Aragorn trying to keep Sauron from tracking down the Ring and acts as a link between The Hobbit and the original LOTR trilogy.
McKellen, Wood, Serkis, Pace return
Alongside the fresh faces, some legends are returning: Sir Ian McKellen is back as Gandalf, Elijah Wood returns as Frodo, Andy Serkis both directs and plays Gollum again, and Lee Pace reprises Thranduil from The Hobbit.
Looks like Middle-earth is getting a mix of old favorites and exciting newcomers!