'The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum' cast Entertainment Apr 15, 2026

Big news for LOTR fans: Warner Bros. just revealed the cast for The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum, coming December 17, 2027.

This new movie brings in Leo Woodall, Jamie Dornan as Aragorn, and Kate Winslet as Marigol.

The story picks up with Aragorn trying to keep Sauron from tracking down the Ring and acts as a link between The Hobbit and the original LOTR trilogy.