'The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum' wraps
Filming has officially wrapped on The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum, with Andy Serkis back as both director and Gollum himself.
The movie lands in theaters December 17, 2027.
To mark the occasion, a video celebrating the production's recent wrap was included.
Wood McKellen return, Dornan replaces Mortensen
Fan favorites Elijah Wood (Frodo) and Ian McKellen (Gandalf) return, while Jamie Dornan steps in as Strider, taking over from Viggo Mortensen.
Newcomers Anya Taylor-Joy, Kate Winslet, and Leo Woodall also join the adventure.
With LOTR hype on the rise again thanks to recent shows and movies, this film is set to add another chapter to Tolkien's legendary universe.