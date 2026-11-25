Fan favorites Elijah Wood (Frodo) and Ian McKellen (Gandalf) return, while Jamie Dornan steps in as Strider, taking over from Viggo Mortensen.

Newcomers Anya Taylor-Joy, Kate Winslet, and Leo Woodall also join the adventure.

With LOTR hype on the rise again thanks to recent shows and movies, this film is set to add another chapter to Tolkien's legendary universe.