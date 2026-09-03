'The Mandalorian and Grogu' hits Disney+ despite weak box office
Star Wars fans, your wait is over: The Mandalorian and Grogu has landed on Disney+.
Directed by Jon Favreau and co-written by Dave Filoni, this spinoff brings Din Djarin and Grogu back for more galactic adventures.
While the film didn't wow at the box office despite its big budget, its streaming debut is set to draw in both fresh viewers and longtime fans.
'The Mandalorian and Grogu' 4K extras
Pedro Pascal leads as Din Djarin, joined by Sigourney Weaver as Colonel Ward, Jeremy Allen White voicing Rotta, plus everyone's favorite Grogu.
The story picks up after the Empire's fall with the duo helping the New Republic keep peace across the galaxy.
If you're into extras, 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray editions dropped on August 25 with bonus content like featurettes, commentary, and a Beskar Collector's Edition SteelBook, so there are plenty of ways to dive back into Star Wars lore.