'The Mandalorian and Grogu' streams July 21, Blu-ray August 25
Entertainment
Heads up, Star Wars fans! The Mandalorian and Grogu, the sequel to the hit Disney+ series, lands on digital platforms like Prime Video and Apple TV starting July 21.
If you're into physical copies, Blu-ray arrives August 25. The movie first hit theaters back in May.
'The Mandalorian and Grogu' digital extras
The digital release brings bonus content: think behind-the-scenes featurettes (including how Grogu comes to life) and commentary from director Jon Favreau.
The story follows heroes rescuing Rotta the Hutt after the Empire's fall, with voices from Jeremy Allen White and Martin Scorsese.
Sigourney Weaver joins in her _ Star Wars_ debut as Colonel Ward and even joked she'd do Grogu's sounds for free (pretty wholesome)!