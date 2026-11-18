The copyright termination rights exercised by the Wachowskis could mean that Skydance might lose the rights to The Matrix franchise by February 2029, per Puck News.

This could potentially delay the release of The Matrix 5, which Deadline reported is eyeing a 2029 release.

If Skydance loses these rights, it would not only impact the release timeline but also jeopardize the entire project and any future installments.