Is 'The Matrix 5' in trouble?
What's the story
A legal battle has reportedly erupted over the rights to The Matrix franchise. The dispute comes as the fifth film in the Keanu Reeves-led series is being developed with Drew Goddard attached as director and writer. A report suggests that Warner Bros., now a part of Skydance after its merger, has been formally notified by creators Lilly and Lana Wachowski about their copyright termination rights.
Legal implications
Wachowskis's rights could delay 'The Matrix 5' release
The copyright termination rights exercised by the Wachowskis could mean that Skydance might lose the rights to The Matrix franchise by February 2029, per Puck News.
This could potentially delay the release of The Matrix 5, which Deadline reported is eyeing a 2029 release.
If Skydance loses these rights, it would not only impact the release timeline but also jeopardize the entire project and any future installments.
Positive outlook
Skydance remains optimistic amid the complications
Despite the potential complications, Skydance co-CEO David Ellison and his team are reportedly optimistic.
This optimism stems from a successful negotiation last year with Mario Puzo's estate, which exercised its termination rights against Paramount for The Godfather.
However, unlike The Matrix, there are no confirmed plans for new movies in The Godfather franchise.
Franchise value
Meanwhile, 'Matrix 5' is still in the works
The Matrix franchise has reportedly grossed $1.798 billion worldwide across its four films, making it a lucrative property for Skydance. The studio will likely want to retain the rights to this successful franchise, especially with a sequel in the works.
Goddard had earlier told ScreenRant that Matrix 5 is "still in the works," adding that he is currently writing and will share updates when he's done.
The fourth film was 2021's The Matrix Resurrections, which didn't do tremendously well.