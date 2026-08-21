'The Odyssey' is now the biggest R-rated movie ever
What's the story
Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey has officially surpassed Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's 2024 superhero team-up movie Deadpool & Wolverine to become the highest-grossing R-rated film of all time. On Thursday (US time), multiple outlets reported that The Odyssey has grossed $1.352 billion globally, beating Deadpool & Wolverine's $1.338 billion gross during its summer 2024 run. Matt Damon-led The Odyssey is also the second-highest-grossing movie of 2026 so far, behind Spider-Man: Brand New Day.
Box office success
'The Odyssey's box office run so far
The Odyssey, which also stars Zendaya, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway and Robert Pattinson among a large ensemble of star-studded names, started strong following its July 17 release with $124.5 million collected from 3,919 theaters in the United States and another $139.6 million brought in internationally during its opening weekend at the box office.
It has since grossed $516.3 million domestically and $835 million internationally.
Previous record
How much did 'Deadpool & Wolverine' make?
Back in 2024, Deadpool & Wolverine made around $205 million at the domestic box office during its first weekend. The movie dethroned Joaquin Phoenix's 2019 comic book film Joker as the highest-grossing R-rated movie ever at that time.
It was the third of Reynolds's Deadpool films and marked Jackman's return as his fan-favorite X-Men character Logan/Wolverine since 2017's Logan.
Ongoing success
Meanwhile, on 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day's box office run
While The Odyssey continues to rise, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is outpacing it at the box office among all movies.
The film is the fourth-highest-grossing movie ever at the North American box office and became the fastest movie to hit the $800 million mark domestically, according to Deadline.
Separately, it remains unclear when Reynolds will reprise his role as Deadpool, but he teased a potential appearance in this December's Avengers: Doomsday during Marvel's San Diego Comic-Con panel in July.