'The Odyssey' is now the biggest R-rated movie ever

The Odyssey, which also stars Zendaya, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway and Robert Pattinson among a large ensemble of star-studded names, started strong following its July 17 release with $124.5 million collected from 3,919 theaters in the United States and another $139.6 million brought in internationally during its opening weekend at the box office.

It has since grossed $516.3 million domestically and $835 million internationally.