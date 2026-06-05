'The Odyssey' gets R rating: Will it affect box office?

Christopher Nolan 's upcoming film, The Odyssey, has been given an R rating by the Motion Picture Association. This means that viewers under 17 will need to be accompanied by a parent or adult guardian to watch it in theaters. The decision could restrict the audience for what is expected to be one of 2026's biggest films. However, this isn't Nolan's first venture into R-rated territory; his Oscar-winning film Oppenheimer also received the same rating and grossed nearly $1 billion worldwide.

Box office potential 'The Odyssey' joins select group of recent blockbuster releases Despite its adult certification, The Odyssey joins a select group of recent blockbuster releases. The film's rating may limit its audience reach but doesn't diminish its box office potential. Nolan's previous films like Inception, Dunkirk, Tenet, and the Dark Knight trilogy were all PG-13 rated.

Film content Why was 'The Odyssey' rated R? While the exact reasons for The Odyssey's R rating remain unclear, the film is expected to feature large-scale battles and intense violence. The story, based on Homer's epic poem, follows Greek king Odysseus as he navigates his way back home to Ithaca after the Trojan War. Along this journey, he encounters mythical creatures, vengeful gods, and numerous dangers.

Advertisement

Film release Meanwhile, promotional campaign for 'The Odyssey' is in full swing As the release date of The Odyssey approaches, its makers have reportedly ramped up their promotional campaign. They have introduced a feature that allows users to see how footage from the film looks in different formats- IMAX 70mm, IMAX digital, traditional 35mm presentations, and Dolby Vision screenings. The tool has sparked a lot of online conversation among moviegoers. Universal Pictures, which also worked with Nolan on Oppenheimer, is distributing The Odyssey.

Advertisement