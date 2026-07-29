'The Odyssey' earns whopping ₹150cr in India in 12 days
What's the story
Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey continues to perform well at the Indian box office. On the 12th day of release, the film ran across 4,625 shows and collected a net of ₹4.15 crore on Tuesday. This brings its total India gross collection to a whopping ₹152.4 crore and total India net collection to ₹127.65 crore so far, as per Sacnilk.
Box office boost
'The Odyssey' crossed ₹140 crore gross mark on second Sunday
On its second Sunday, The Odyssey saw a surge in collections, crossing the ₹140 crore gross mark.
The Matt Damon-led film raked in an estimated ₹11.45 crore net across 4,638 shows on Day 10, a 3.6% increase from Saturday's ₹11.05 crore net collection.
Including Friday's ₹6.85 crore, the film earned an estimated ₹29.35 crore over its second weekend alone, nearly a 50% drop from its first weekend collections but still impressive!
Box office clash
'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' threatens to end film's run
Despite the release of Vijay's Jana Nayagan, one of the biggest Indian releases this year, The Odyssey has been holding strong at the box office.
However, it is set to face its biggest box office battle yet with Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures's Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which is breaking advance booking records in India and releases on Thursday.
Both films star Tom Holland and Zendaya.