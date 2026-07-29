'The Odyssey' earns whopping ₹150cr in India in 12 days

On its second Sunday, The Odyssey saw a surge in collections, crossing the ₹140 crore gross mark.

The Matt Damon-led film raked in an estimated ₹11.45 crore net across 4,638 shows on Day 10, a 3.6% increase from Saturday's ₹11.05 crore net collection.

Including Friday's ₹6.85 crore, the film earned an estimated ₹29.35 crore over its second weekend alone, nearly a 50% drop from its first weekend collections but still impressive!