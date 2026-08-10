'The Odyssey' sparks tourist rush at filming locations

As per Page Six, tourist numbers have gone up primarily in five filming locations of The Odyssey.

At No. 1 is Voidokilia Beach in Greece. Located in Messenia, this uniquely shaped beach served as one of the Greek filming locations.

Meanwhile, Nestor's Cave, Greece, above Voidokilia Beach, was used for scenes with Polyphemus the Cyclops who traps Odysseus and his crew. Visitors can hike to Nestor's Cave via a rocky trail from Voidokilia Beach.