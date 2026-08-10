'The Odyssey' sparks tourist rush at filming locations
What's the story
Christopher Nolan's blockbuster, The Odyssey, has sparked a surge of interest in its filming locations. The film was shot at stunning sites across Greece, Italy, Morocco, Scotland, and Iceland. These locations were creatively transformed into various settings such as ancient Troy and Odysseus's home, Ithaca. A recent study by Nibble found that Google searches for trips to Troy skyrocketed by 3,421% after the movie's release on July 17!
Locations
People are enjoying Voidokilia Beach, Greece
As per Page Six, tourist numbers have gone up primarily in five filming locations of The Odyssey.
At No. 1 is Voidokilia Beach in Greece. Located in Messenia, this uniquely shaped beach served as one of the Greek filming locations.
Meanwhile, Nestor's Cave, Greece, above Voidokilia Beach, was used for scenes with Polyphemus the Cyclops who traps Odysseus and his crew. Visitors can hike to Nestor's Cave via a rocky trail from Voidokilia Beach.
Locations
This island was designed as Ithaca
The largest of Sicily's Egadi Islands, Favignana represented Ithaca in The Odyssey. Known for its crystal-clear waters, it's a 30-minute ferry ride from Trapani on Sicily's western coast.
Then, Ait Benhaddou in Morocco is a fortified settlement in southern Morocco that was depicted as part of ancient Troy at the end of the Trojan War in The Odyssey.
Notably, Nolan had faced flak from Western Sahara International Film Festival (FiSahara) for helping to "normalize" Morocco's control over the region.
Locations
Findlater Castle, Scotland
Nolan filmed scenes at Findlater Castle in Aberdeenshire, on Scotland's northeast coast last summer.
The castle overlooks the Moray Firth and features ruins dating back to the 14th century.
"For nearly eight centuries, Findlater Castle has stood witness to the ebb and flow of history, from Viking occupation to royal sieges," officials from Findlater Castle said in a statement.