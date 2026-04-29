'The Paradise' theatrical release delayed to August 21 2026
Entertainment
Heads up, Nani fans: < em>The Paradise won't hit theaters in March as planned. The film's release is now set for August 21, 2026.
There's also buzz about a new song dropping on May 10, though that date isn't locked in yet.
'Aaya Sher' released on Nani's birthday
The first track, Aaya Sher, released on Nani's birthday, has already made waves with its catchy vibe: props to .
The film itself promises a gritty story about a rebellious leader uniting a struggling community, focusing on themes of struggle and empowerment.
Expectations are high for both the music and the movie!