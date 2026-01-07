'The Pitt' Season 2 drops January 8 on HBO Max
The Pitt is back for its second season, landing on HBO Max January 8, 2026.
This time, the breakout drama jumps 10 months ahead and throws the Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center into chaos during a Fourth of July weekend, when a hospital-wide computer crash forces everyone to work old-school—right as holiday emergencies hit.
What's new this season?
Dr. Robby (Noah Wyle) is gearing up for a much-needed sabbatical, but things get wild fast with new faces and even bigger medical challenges.
Early buzz says the stakes—and performances—are higher than ever.
Who's in and where can you watch?
Noah Wyle returns as Dr. Robby, Patrick Ball is back as Dr. Frank Langdon post-rehab, and Sepideh Moafi joins as Dr. Al-Hashimi.
You can catch new episodes weekly on HBO Max in the US, Canada, India, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand (check your local time).