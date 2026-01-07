'The Pitt' Season 2 drops January 8 on HBO Max Entertainment Jan 07, 2026

The Pitt is back for its second season, landing on HBO Max January 8, 2026.

This time, the breakout drama jumps 10 months ahead and throws the Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center into chaos during a Fourth of July weekend, when a hospital-wide computer crash forces everyone to work old-school—right as holiday emergencies hit.