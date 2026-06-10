'The Pitt' Season 3: Azeez's Victoria Javadi starts psychiatry rotation

'The Pitt' shakeup after Ganesh exit

This shake-up comes after Supriya Ganesh's exit last season, and showrunner R. Scott Gemmill says it's all about keeping things real: "You come in, you learn, you move on."

The Pitt has been praised for showing how medical careers really evolve.

If you want to catch up, Seasons one and two are streaming on HBO Max.