'The Pitt' Season 3: Azeez's Victoria Javadi starts psychiatry rotation
Entertainment
Big news for The Pitt fans: Victoria Javadi (played by Shabana Azeez) is leaving the chaos of the ER behind and starting her psychiatry rotation in Season three.
Azeez called the change "I'm scared and nervous. But it's an honor to be able to show that part of medicine."
'The Pitt' shakeup after Ganesh exit
This shake-up comes after Supriya Ganesh's exit last season, and showrunner R. Scott Gemmill says it's all about keeping things real: "You come in, you learn, you move on."
The Pitt has been praised for showing how medical careers really evolve.
If you want to catch up, Seasons one and two are streaming on HBO Max.