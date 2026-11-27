'The Pitt' Season 3 to premiere January 7, 2027
The Pitt, the hit medical drama known for its real-time, 15-hour hospital shifts, is coming back for Season three on January 7, 2027.
The release date was revealed in a playful Instagram post where cast members Taylor Dearden, Isa Briones, and Gerran Howell found notes hidden in lockers, definitely a fun way to break the news.
Wyle: 'The Pitt' doctors become patients
Season three brings fresh faces: Stephen Chang, Barry Clifton, and Chris Diamantopoulos join in recurring roles.
Lead actor Noah Wyle shared that this season will show doctors experiencing life as patients themselves. As he put it, "Season 3 is about doctors benefiting from being patients." hinting at some personal growth and new challenges ahead.
Catch all the drama when The Pitt returns to HBO Max in January 2027!