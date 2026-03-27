'For any refugee family...': 'The Pitt' star recounts her journey

Sepideh Moafi, who recently joined the second season of The Pitt as Dr. Baran Al-Hashimi, has shared her incredible journey from a refugee camp to Hollywood . In an interview with People, she revealed that she was preparing for a personal-growth retreat when she got the call that she had landed the role. Despite initial doubts from industry insiders, including her first agent, Moafi persevered and is now enjoying a successful acting career.

Role model 'She leads with pure intentions, and...' Moafi plays a strong-willed physician, Dr. Al-Hashimi, in The Pitt. The character is set to replace Dr. Michael 'Robby' Robinavitch (Noah Wyle) during his three-month sabbatical. "She leads with pure intentions, and she's able to empathize with patients in a very personal way, and yet diagnose and see beyond what's in front of her," Moafi said about her character.

Background 'We were very lucky to have a community...' Moafi was born in a refugee camp in Germany after her parents fled Iran following the Islamic Revolution in the early 1980s. "For any refugee family, it's rarely a choice. The circumstances were so dire that they were forced to leave." "We were very lucky to have a community when we came here, but it's a loss of identity in so many ways." After graduating, she landed a spot on CBS's Blue Bloods and starring role on HBO's The Deuce.

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