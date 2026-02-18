'The Pitt' set to get an Indian adaptation by TVF

Show details

More about 'The Pitt'

The Pitt centers on the lives of healthcare workers in a post-COVID world, exploring their psychological toll as they navigate punishing 15-hour shifts in the Emergency Room at the fictional Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center. The show's first season premiered on January 9, 2025, and is currently in its second season, with six episodes released so far. Noah Wyle stars as Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch, a senior attending physician leading a team in the ER known as "The Pitt."