'The Pitt' set to get an Indian adaptation by TVF
The acclaimed American medical drama, The Pitt, is set to be adapted for Indian audiences by The Viral Fever (TVF), reported Variety India. This adaptation will mark a significant departure from TVF's usual repertoire of original content, as it will be their first venture into remaking a foreign show. The series has been praised globally for its realistic portrayal of healthcare professionals in the post-pandemic era and has won multiple prestigious awards, including five Primetime Emmys.
More about 'The Pitt'
The Pitt centers on the lives of healthcare workers in a post-COVID world, exploring their psychological toll as they navigate punishing 15-hour shifts in the Emergency Room at the fictional Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center. The show's first season premiered on January 9, 2025, and is currently in its second season, with six episodes released so far. Noah Wyle stars as Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch, a senior attending physician leading a team in the ER known as "The Pitt."
TVF profile
About TVF and its original content
Founded by Arunabh Kumar in 2010, TVF has earned a reputation as one of India's best digital studios. The production house is known for its original shows like Panchayat, Gullak, Kota Factory, and Aspirants among others. With their upcoming adaptation of The Pitt, they are set to explore new territory by adapting an internationally acclaimed series for Indian audiences.