'The Pitt' tops Emmy nominations, Wyle and Seehorn win
Entertainment
The 78th Emmy Awards just wrapped up in Los Angeles, celebrating the best in TV.
The Pitt topped this year's Emmy nominations with 25 nominations, while Noah Wyle won Best Lead Actor in a Drama, while Rhea Seehorn from Pluribus took home Best Lead Actress.
Mariska Hargitay hosted, and the event was broadcast live on NBC and streamed on Peacock.
Smart wins 'Hacks,' Rhys 'Widow's Bay'
Hacks had a strong showing: Jean Smart won Best Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, and Matthew Rhys grabbed Best Lead Actor for Widow's Bay.
< em>The Traitors was crowned Best Reality Competition Show.
Supporting roles got some love too: Allison Janney (The Diplomat), Stephen Root, and Kate O'Flynn (both from Widow's Bay) all picked up Emmys.