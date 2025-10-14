Prabhas's 'The Raja Saab' producer reveals reason behind delay

After months of speculation, producer TG Vishwa Prasad has finally revealed the reason behind the delay of Prabhas 's upcoming horror comedy The Raja Saab. Speaking to NDTV, he accused a VFX supervisor of holding up the project. "I can name a few people who really put us in trouble...who was really in extortion mode." The film is now set to release on January 9, 2026.

Details Supervisor 'threatened the director,' says Prasad Prasad alleged, "He didn't work on a single shot and just kept everything with him, taking a monthly fee for his entourage and team." "He threatened the director that he would quit if he said something. And this person has a habit of doing this," Prasad said. He also claimed that the supervisor was recently removed from SS Rajamouli's film for similar reasons.

Legal action 'I'll show him what the fee is for his extortion' Prasad expressed his frustration with the VFX supervisor for his alleged extortion, saying, "Someday, I'll show him what the fee is for his extortion." The producer also revealed that a few songs and minor patchwork are still pending, but they are confident about meeting the January release date. Meanwhile, the team of The Raja Saab recently flew to Greece to shoot two songs.