'Raja Saab' trailer 2.0: Prabhas uncovers Sanjay Dutt's dark schemes
The much-anticipated second trailer for director Maruthi's horror-comedy film The Raja Saab was unveiled on Monday. The movie features a star-studded cast including Prabhas, Riddhi Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Malavika Mohanan. Going by the three-minute-long trailer, the film captures the battle between a hypnotist and a man determined to protect his grandmother.
Plot insights
Trailer reveals plot details and character dynamics
The trailer opens with Prabhas realizing that his grandmother (Zarina Wahab), who forgets things often, somehow remembers Dutt's character, a hypnotist. He confronts Dutt to protect his grandmother from the spirit that haunts her in her dreams. One of the most striking elements of the trailer is Prabhas's different looks. In one scene, he sports gray hair while in another, he channels DC's Joker with clown makeup.
Twitter Post
The makers promised a 'spectacular experience'
#TheRajaSaabTrailer 2.0….— The RajaSaab (@rajasaabmovie) December 29, 2025
It’s more than what you
expect…..the performances, the visuals and themusic all come together for a spectacular experiencethis Sankranthi, January 9th, 2026 ❤️❤️❤️https://t.co/54dIYHJ5qO#Prabhas#TheRajaSaabpic.twitter.com/re429heeGP
Release date
'The Raja Saab' set for January 2026 release
Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad, with Ishan Saksena as co-producer, The Raja Saab has been in production since 2022. The film also stars Boman Irani in a key role. It is scheduled to hit theaters on January 9, 2026, coinciding with Sankranthi.