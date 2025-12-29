'Raja Saab' trailer 2.0: Prabhas uncovers Sanjay Dutt's dark schemes

Plot insights

Trailer reveals plot details and character dynamics

The trailer opens with Prabhas realizing that his grandmother (Zarina Wahab), who forgets things often, somehow remembers Dutt's character, a hypnotist. He confronts Dutt to protect his grandmother from the spirit that haunts her in her dreams. One of the most striking elements of the trailer is Prabhas's different looks. In one scene, he sports gray hair while in another, he channels DC's Joker with clown makeup.