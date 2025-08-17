'The Raja Saab': Why release is delayed, but fans excited
Prabhas's much-awaited horror-comedy "The Raja Saab" is anticipated by fans, although its release date remains unspecified.
The film's producers, People Media Factory (PMF), are currently facing unpaid wage claims and a lawsuit from Ivy Entertainment.
Despite these behind-the-scenes issues, fans are still hyped about the star cast.
PMF's side of the story
PMF says they've paid ₹60 crore to daily workers and ₹30 crore to contract staff over the past year.
Only ₹1 crore from July remains unpaid due to a strike that stalled filming—they promise this will be cleared soon.
PMF also pushed back against public criticism, saying all other payments are up-to-date.
Ivy Entertainment's stance and fan anticipation
Ivy Entertainment has taken PMF to court, claiming repeated delays and lack of transparency after investing ₹218 crore.
They want their money back with 18% interest and have asked the court to block "The Raja Saab" release until things are sorted out.
Still, audience excitement for Prabhas's next big film hasn't faded.