'The Raja Saab': Why release is delayed, but fans excited

PMF says they've paid ₹60 crore to daily workers and ₹30 crore to contract staff over the past year. Only ₹1 crore from July remains unpaid due to a strike that stalled filming—they promise this will be cleared soon. PMF also pushed back against public criticism, saying all other payments are up-to-date.

Ivy Entertainment's stance and fan anticipation

Ivy Entertainment has taken PMF to court, claiming repeated delays and lack of transparency after investing ₹218 crore.

They want their money back with 18% interest and have asked the court to block "The Raja Saab" release until things are sorted out.

Still, audience excitement for Prabhas's next big film hasn't faded.