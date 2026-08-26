'The Revolutionaries's trailer reveals stories of lesser-known Indian freedom fighters
The trailer for The Revolutionaries just dropped, giving us a first look at a series all about lesser-known Indian freedom fighters like Rash Behari Bose, Bagha Jatin, and Pratibha Lahiri.
Inspired by Sanjeev Sanyal's book, the show dives into their bold moves against British rule and the tough choices they made for India's independence.
'The Revolutionaries' streams on Prime Video
The cast features Bhuvan Bam, Rohit Saraf, Gurfateh Pirzada, and Pratibha Ranta, with Jason Shah as General Dyer.
Produced by Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani under Emmay Entertainment and written by a talented team of Sanyuktha Chawla Shaikh, Akshita Wadhwana, Shobhit Narang and Rutvi Mehta,
The Revolutionaries streams on Prime Video from September 11, 2026, in Hindi and five regional languages, so you can catch these stories no matter where you're from.