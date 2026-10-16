'The Royals 2' restarts in Jaipur with Kumar replacing Reen
Entertainment
Big changes are happening behind the scenes of The Royals 2. Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar co-director Mitakshara Kumar has stepped in after Jasmeet K Reen left just five days into filming.
Production is back on in Jaipur, with Kumar reshooting earlier scenes and Nitya Mehra set to join soon, basically giving the series a fresh start.
Script revisited, Pednekkar exits, Khatter leads
It's not just about new directors: the script is getting revisited in line with the revised version.
After Bhumi Pednekkar's exit, Ishaan Khatter now leads the cast.
The team is focused on overcoming these shake-ups to deliver a romantic comedy, all while keeping things on schedule and within budget.