Next Article
'The Running Man'—Edgar Wright's dystopian thriller now streaming
Entertainment
Edgar Wright's take on Stephen King's The Running Man is now streaming on Paramount+.
Released in theaters in 2025, the film stars Glen Powell as Ben Richards, a dad risking everything on a deadly TV game show to save his daughter.
Where to watch and who's in it?
You can catch The Running Man on Paramount+.
The cast is packed with big names like William H. Macy, Lee Pace, Michael Cera, Emilia Jones, and Josh Brolin.
Reviews and box office buzz
Reviews are mixed—Rotten Tomatoes gives it 63%—but some praised its fresh energy and Glen Powell's performance, while others clung to old expectations and were disappointed.
It made $69 million worldwide so far; let's see how it does now that it's streaming.