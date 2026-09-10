'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' amid domestic violence probe
Season five of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives just dropped on Hulu, and it's all about the rocky relationship between Taylor Frankie Paul and Dakota Mortensen.
Filming stopped suddenly in March after Utah police started investigating domestic violence claims, so this season is only five episodes.
Through texts and confessionals, viewers get a real look at how toxic things got between the two.
Paul gets more visitation, denies neglect
Paul and Mortensen accused each other of abuse and stalking, leading to protective orders in April.
Their custody battle over their son Ever ended with Paul getting more visitation rights in July.
Meanwhile, Utah's child services accused Paul of neglecting her kids, but she strongly denied it online, saying she loves her children and calling the allegations "false."