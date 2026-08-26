'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' S5 spotlights Paul's breakup

Season five of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives lands on Hulu September 10, and the new trailer is already turning heads.

This season spotlights Taylor Frankie Paul as she deals with her messy breakup from Dakota Mortensen (yes, he really got her initials tattooed on his lip).

The cast hints at secrets viewers haven't seen yet, with Mayci Neeley saying there's "so much stuff the public doesn't know," and Mikayla Matthews admitting, "The low blows, attacking someone's character? I'm definitely at my boiling point."