'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' S5 spotlights Paul's breakup
Season five of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives lands on Hulu September 10, and the new trailer is already turning heads.
This season spotlights Taylor Frankie Paul as she deals with her messy breakup from Dakota Mortensen (yes, he really got her initials tattooed on his lip).
The cast hints at secrets viewers haven't seen yet, with Mayci Neeley saying there's "so much stuff the public doesn't know," and Mikayla Matthews admitting, "The low blows, attacking someone's character? I'm definitely at my boiling point."
Season trimmed to 5 episodes
Production hit pause earlier this year after domestic violence investigations involving Paul and Mortensen, so Season five is trimmed to just five episodes.
Paul would only film the show's opening credits, likely separate from the rest of the cast.
Offscreen drama hasn't slowed down either. Paul's been in public feuds with co-stars Whitney Leavitt and Mikayla Matthews.
All episodes drop September 10 on Hulu (and Disney+ internationally).