'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' star Matthews steps away

Matthews shared on Instagram that growing up in an abusive home shaped her beliefs, and she felt "uncomfortable" with how certain behaviors were shown on the show.

"There's no amount of money worth going against my morals or changing the stance I've had since I first saw and heard the things that made me feel this strongly," she wrote.

Even though she's grateful for what the platform gave her, Mikayla says there's no amount of money worth going against her morals or changing the stance she's had since she first saw and heard the things that made her feel this strongly.