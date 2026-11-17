'The Simpsons' honors Bauza with 1st appearance and memorial
The Simpsons just honored late voice actor Eric Bauza in their November 15 episode, "Dream Scenari-Moe."
This was his first appearance on the show, where he voiced Mr. Fong and Harry Metsali before passing away last month.
The episode closed with a heartfelt animated card saying, "In loving memory of Eric Bauza," celebrating his work.
GoFundMe raises $68,000 for Bauza family
Late voice actor Eric Bauza was known for bringing to life characters like Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck in Looney Tunes, plus roles in The Super Mario Bros. Movie.
Co-executive producer Cesar Mazariegos called him a master at switching voices on the spot.
A GoFundMe fundraiser has also raised $68,000 to help support his family, showing just how much he meant to the animation world.