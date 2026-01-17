OTT: Where to watch Dwayne Johnson's 'The Smashing Machine'
What's the story
The critically acclaimed sports drama The Smashing Machine, directed by Benny Safdie, has finally been released on Amazon Prime Video in India. The film, which stars Dwayne Johnson as MMA legend Mark Kerr, explores the darker aspects of sports and addiction. Despite a lukewarm box office performance with earnings of around $21 million against a budget of $50 million, it is expected to gain traction during the ongoing 2026 awards season.
Plot details
'The Smashing Machine' delves into Kerr's life and struggles
The Smashing Machine is an autobiographical drama that chronicles the life of Kerr, a legendary mixed martial artist and two-time UFC Heavyweight Tournament Champion. The film takes viewers through Kerr's journey in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and Pride Fighting Championships (Japan) during the "no-holds-barred" era from 1997 to 2000. Safdie won the Silver Lion at the Venice Film Festival for directing, while Johnson has been nominated at the Astra Film Awards and Golden Globes.
Role preparation
Johnson's physical and artistic transformation in 'The Smashing Machine'
Johnson's transformation for the role of Kerr is a major highlight of the film. With Oscar-winning prosthetic makeup artist Kazu Hiro's help, Johnson is nearly unrecognizable as Kerr. Emily Blunt, who plays Dawn Staples, Kerr's girlfriend, has also received acclaim for her portrayal. The film features real-life MMA fighters like heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk and actor Ryan Bader (who plays Mark Coleman) to enhance authenticity.