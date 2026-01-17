OTT: Where to watch Dwayne Johnson's 'The Smashing Machine'

Plot details

'The Smashing Machine' delves into Kerr's life and struggles

The Smashing Machine is an autobiographical drama that chronicles the life of Kerr, a legendary mixed martial artist and two-time UFC Heavyweight Tournament Champion. The film takes viewers through Kerr's journey in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and Pride Fighting Championships (Japan) during the "no-holds-barred" era from 1997 to 2000. Safdie won the Silver Lion at the Venice Film Festival for directing, while Johnson has been nominated at the Astra Film Awards and Golden Globes.