'The Social Reckoning' trailer previews Facebook controversies, releases October 9
The Social Reckoning, Aaron Sorkin's follow-up to The Social Network, has a newly released trailer.
This time, the story dives into Facebook's biggest controversies, so it's less about how it started and more about what went wrong.
Mark your calendar: it is scheduled to be released on October 9.
Horwitz teams with Haugen on Facebook
The film centers on reporter Jeff Horwitz (Jeremy Allen White) teaming up with Frances Haugen (Mikey Madison), who shares controversial documents and talks about Facebook changing its algorithm and moving away from its original aim of helping people connect with each other online.
Jeremy Strong steps in as an angrier, tougher, and more ruthless Mark Zuckerberg, reflecting the company's current challenges.
Sorkin says he waited for a story that felt urgent and relevant, and this one definitely fits.