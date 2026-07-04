'The Summer I Turned Pretty' creator Han attends Swift wedding
Jenny Han, who brought The Summer I Turned Pretty to Prime Video, was spotted at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's star-studded wedding on July 3, 2026, at Madison Square Garden.
She looked stylish in a strapless pink dress and black heels, sticking to the black-tie vibe.
Beyond being a guest, Han shares a creative bond with Swift: her music has shaped the show in big ways.
Swift songs featured, Han sought permission
Swift's songs have been featured in 30 tracks across three seasons of The Summer I Turned Pretty, adding extra emotion to Belly's complicated love story with Conrad and Jeremiah.
Han once wrote Swift a heartfelt note asking for permission to use her music. She's grateful for Swift's support, saying "she is someone who bets on women," highlighting how empowering it felt to collaborate with her.