'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 3: Prime Video release details
The Summer I Turned Pretty is back for its third and final season on Prime Video, starting Wednesday, July 16, 2025.
Expect two episodes at launch and new ones every week through September 17.
This season follows Belly as she faces big choices and messy feelings after her junior year of college.
Where to watch
Season 3 streams only on Prime Video.
The show is produced by Amazon MGM Studios and wiip, with Jenny Han and Sarah Kucserka as co-showrunners.
Belly caught between Conrad, Jeremiah
Inspired by Jenny Han's novel We'll Always Have Summer, the story dives into Belly's engagement to Jeremiah just as Conrad reappears, stirring up old feelings.
Expect plenty of romantic drama, emotional growth, and fallout from past mistakes as the love triangle gets even more complicated.