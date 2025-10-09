'The Taj Story' teaser sparks debate on monument's origins Entertainment Oct 09, 2025

The teaser for The Taj Story, starring Paresh Rawal and set for release on October 31, 2025, is reviving the long-running debate about the Taj Mahal's origins.

In the teaser, Rawal sits before the monument and says, "For some, it is a tomb and for some, it is a temple."

A promotional poster for the film shows him lifting the dome to reveal a Shiva idol underneath.