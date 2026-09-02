'The Traitors 2' finale Sept 3 on Amazon Prime Video
Entertainment
Ready for some suspense? The grand finale of Karan Johar's reality show, The Traitors 2, drops September 3 at 8pm on Amazon Prime Video.
After starting with 21 contestants in a game packed with deception and strategy, only six are left standing for the final showdown.
Six finalists named, D'Souza Tharana traitors
The last six are Krystle D'Souza, Rida Tharana, Mallika Sherawat, Shalini Passi, Dalip Tahil, and Sahil Salathia.
D'Souza has been a Traitor since day one; Tharana joined her as a Traitor in episode eight after Shahneel Gill's exit.
With secret identities still in play, expect alliances and trust to be seriously tested in this high-stakes ending.