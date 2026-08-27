'The Traitors's season 2 leak allegations unsettle contestants, Malhan says
The Traitors season two is facing some serious questions after Shahneel Gill accused a production staff member, known as a "shadow," of leaking information to a contestant.
Abhishek Malhan, who was evicted from the show, shared on Instagram that he first thought it was just hype but later realized the claims were real.
He admitted he was shocked and said the whole thing made contestants uneasy about how fair the game really was.
Malhan calls leak 'major betrayal'
Malhan said if the leak happened, it would be "a major betrayal" for everyone involved. He mentioned that one contestant's spot-on predictions raised eyebrows among players.
Parul Gulati denied getting any inside information, calling the whole situation a "digital witch-hunt."
Krystle D'Souza said, "the possibility of anyone getting information from outside the game would be unfair to all the contestants."