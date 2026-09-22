Shocker! 'The Vvaan' gets censor nod without any cuts

The movie's runtime, as per the censor certificate, is 136.25 minutes (2 hours, 16 minutes and 25 seconds).

It is backed by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms in association with Arunabh Kumar's TVF Motion Pictures and Niraj Kothari's 11:11 Productions.

Meanwhile, the film will be helmed by Deepak Kumar Mishra.