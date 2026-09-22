Shocker! 'The Vvaan' gets censor nod without any cuts
What's the story
Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia's upcoming film, The Vvaan, has reportedly been cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) without any cuts or modifications. This is a rare occurrence in Bollywood, where most films undergo some form of alteration before getting a censor certificate. The movie received a clean U/A 16+ certificate on Tuesday, reported Bollywood Hungama.
Film details
The film's runtime is 136.25 minutes
The movie's runtime, as per the censor certificate, is 136.25 minutes (2 hours, 16 minutes and 25 seconds).
It is backed by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms in association with Arunabh Kumar's TVF Motion Pictures and Niraj Kothari's 11:11 Productions.
Meanwhile, the film will be helmed by Deepak Kumar Mishra.
Industry insight
'The Vvaan' will be released on Friday
An industry insider told Bollywood Hungama, "This is not entirely unexpected."
"The makers seem to have told the story they wanted to while keeping the violence and romance in check."
"Even the dialogues must have been written appropriately."
"In such a scenario, there was probably little reason for the CBFC to ask for any cuts or modifications."
The film will be released on Friday, September 25.