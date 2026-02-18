'The Wardrobe': Divya Agarwal starrer reveals first haunting poster
Raj Gavali Production has revealed the first-look poster of its upcoming supernatural thriller, The Wardrobe. The film, directed by Saurabhh Chaubey and starring Divya Agarwal and Rajniesh Duggall in lead roles, is set to hit theaters on April 24, 2026. The haunting poster depicts a mysterious woman stepping out of an old, half-open wooden wardrobe wrapped in creeping vines, setting the tone for a dark and unsettling cinematic experience.
Agarwal, who is making her Bollywood debut with The Wardrobe, said the film pushed her as an actor. "This film challenged me as an actor. The story is gripping and atmospheric, and I can't wait for the audience to experience it," she said in a statement. Duggall added, "It blends suspense with psychological elements, and the poster gives just a glimpse of what audiences can expect."
DIVYA AGARWAL - RAJNIESH DUGGALL IN SUPERNATURAL THRILLER 'THE WARDROBE' – 24 APRIL 2026 RELEASE… Raj Gavali Production has unveiled the first look poster
of #TheWardrobe, a supernatural horror-thriller starring #DivyaAgarwal and #RajnieshDuggall.
Directed by Saurabh Choubey
Here's what the makers said about the film
The makers have hinted at a suspense-laden supernatural thriller centered on a chilling series of events set in motion by an everyday household object. Producer Jyoti Raj Gavali said, "The Wardrobe is not just about fear, but about the unknown secrets that can change lives." "From the very beginning, we wanted the first look to reflect the intensity and mystery of the story."