'The White Lotus' Season 4 moves to Cannes and Paris Entertainment May 12, 2026

The White Lotus is back with a fresh twist for Season four: Ben Kingsley, Max Minghella, and Pekka Strang are joining the cast.

This time, the story trades tropical resorts for the glitz of France, filming in places like Cannes and Paris.

Instead of vacation drama, expect behind-the-scenes chaos as rival film crews clash during the Cannes Film Festival.