'The White Lotus' Season 4 moves to Cannes and Paris
The White Lotus is back with a fresh twist for Season four: Ben Kingsley, Max Minghella, and Pekka Strang are joining the cast.
This time, the story trades tropical resorts for the glitz of France, filming in places like Cannes and Paris.
Instead of vacation drama, expect behind-the-scenes chaos as rival film crews clash during the Cannes Film Festival.
Cassel Nanjiani Coogan Dern among cast
Alongside newcomers, you'll see stars like Vincent Cassel, Kumail Nanjiani, Steve Coogan, and Laura Dern.
The plot follows two competing productions, one at a fancy hotel on the Croisette and another at a quiet hilltop retreat, while poking fun at French customer service and exploring privilege in true Mike White style.
Fun fact: Laura Dern joined after Helena Bonham Carter left over creative differences.