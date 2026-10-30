'The White Tiger' actor Gourav and Kolgaonkar split in July
Entertainment
Adarsh Gourav, known for The White Tiger, and graphic designer Radhika Kolgaonkar have ended their relationship.
They split in July, quietly deciding to go their separate ways after trying to work things out.
Neither has shared details about the breakup or commented publicly.
Gourav shared Rajasthan valentine's, both private
Gourav once shared how he pulled off a fun Valentine's Day memory for Kolgaonkar in Rajasthan, showing the easygoing bond they had.
Now, both are focusing on their own journeys and have chosen to keep things private.